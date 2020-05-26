River plans to write a novel.
Extracurricular activities: Completion of Associates Degree with High School Diploma from Butler County College, with Presidents and Deans Honor Roll Recognition
Accomplishments/Awards: Deans Honor Roll, 4.0 GPA, Presidents Honor Roll, Butler County College Associates Degree
Favorite quote: "Never Give up!"
Favorite memory: "Hanging out with my Bestie, Kristin Brown."
Advice to future generations: "Set goals and keep them."
River is the daughter of CJ and Bobby Wilson.
