Reid plans to attend Neosho Community College on a baseball scholarship and major in marketing.
Extracurricular activities: 4 years football - 3 years varsity, 4 years baseball - 3 years varsity, Citizens Bank Intern - 2 years
Accomplishments/Awards: Football - Three time 6A state champion. 2020 All State second team wide receiver. All State all senior team. All ACTVL second team. 2019 All State non senior team. All ACTVL honorable mention wide receiver. All State honorable mention wide receiver.
Baseball - 2020 Wichita Area all star selection as a center fielder.
Favorites quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard."
Favorite memory: "Winning 3 State Championships in football."
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy your time in high school and make the most out of it."
Reid is the son of Matt and Dara Liston.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.