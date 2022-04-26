Rebekah Catherine Walsh

Rebekah plans to attend Pratt Community College to major in elementary education.
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, Basketball and boys tennis manager.
Accomplishments/Awards: Pratt Community College commit
Favorite Memory: Playing in the regional tournament at Kossover Tennis Center with Charis Yager and watching the rest of my team compete.
Parents: Julie and Brandon Walsh
