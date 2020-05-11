Quinn will attend the University of Kansas in the fall to achieve a Bachelor's degree in Biology on the pre-med tract, after which she will attend KU med and become a pediatrician.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Cheer.
Accomplishments/Awards: National Honor Society, Graduating from Butler Community College with an associate degree in liberal arts.
Favorite quote: "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations."
Favorite memory: Cheering at the 2019 state football game.
Advice to future generations: "Get involved in high school and enjoy every second of it, because it goes by faster than you think."
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.