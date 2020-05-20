Paige is planning to go to school to earn a tattooing license or cosmetology license.
Accomplishments/awards: Graduated mid-term with her Certified Nursing Aide and Home Health Aide certificates.
Favorite Quote: "No matter where you go, no matter the weather, always bring your own sunshine."
Favorite Memory: Hands down would be the night of my Junior-year prom, my best friend and I realized that we don't need boys to go and have a good time...we only need good friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't stress over the little things. Enjoy every moment. Drama is not worth your time, it only takes away from the good moments.
Paige is the daughter of DesaRea Fitzgerald.
