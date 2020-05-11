Olivia plans to attend Butler County Community College and The University of Chicago and earn my degree in Criminal Psychology. She then intends to travel the world and bring awareness to environmental issues.
Extracurricular activities: Community Theater
Accomplishments/Awards: Honor Roll
Favorite quote: “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” John F. Kennedy
Favorite memory: "My favorite memories are all the times I spent with my friends throughout high school."
Advice to future generations: "Experience as much as possible while you can."
