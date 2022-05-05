Nyla plans to attend college and start her own business one day.
Extracurricular Activities: Shift lead at Chick Fil A
Accomplishments/awards: Chick Fil A Leadership Scholar Award, Butler Presidential Scholarship
Favorite Quote: “Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when I see footprints on the moon”
Advice To Future Generations: The only limits that truly exist are those your own thoughts place on you. Believe in yourself.
Parent: Melissa Royster
Parent: Mike Royster
Parent: Cleo White
