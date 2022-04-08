Noah plans to complete his Associates Degree at WSUTech in Automotive Mechanics.
Extracurricular Activities: Football and Wrestling
Accomplishments/Awards: 3 year lettering in both Football and Wrestling
Favorite Quote: "Winners are not people who never fail, but people who never quit!"
Favorite Memory: Competing in State Football all 4 years of High School, and winning State 3 of the 4 years.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head down, work hard, and stay true to yourself.
Parents: Ethan Oppriecht and Mindy Oppriecht
