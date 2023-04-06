Nathaniel's plan is to attend Kansas State University and pursue a Master's degree in Architecture at Kansas State University.
Extracurricular Activities: Football, Track, tutoring elementary students, and working as a referee for youth sports
Accomplishments and awards: Member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Principal’s Honor Roll, Dean’s list at Butler Community College, Associate’s degree will be obtained by May 2023, spiritual leader for Derby High School football team, and recipient of One Degree Compass Scholarship as a young man of character.
Favorite Quote: Ego is the anesthesia that deadens the pain of stupidity.
Favorite Memory: Talking after practices with my teammates
Advice To Future Generations: Trust God
Parents: Chris and Brandi Keener
