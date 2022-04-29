Natalie plans to attend Butler Community College while working as a Marketing Assistant for Aletheia Digital.
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/awards: Vice President of NHS
Favorite Memory: Being a part of the Homecoming Court
Advice To Future Generations: have fun
Parent: Kevin Ulwelling
Parent: Kendra Morford
Parent: Noah Morford
