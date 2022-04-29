Natalie plans to attend Butler Community College while working as a Marketing Assistant for Aletheia Digital.

Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, National Honor Society

Accomplishments/awards: Vice President of NHS

Favorite Memory: Being a part of the Homecoming Court

Advice To Future Generations: have fun

Parent: Kevin Ulwelling

Parent: Kendra Morford

Parent: Noah Morford

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.