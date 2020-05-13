Natalie plans to attend the Nursing program at Butler Community College, then attend KU Med School for her BSN and eventually become a Nurse Practitioner specializing in pediatrics.
Extracurricular activities: Head Lifeguard at the DRC and Lifeguard at Rock River Rapids.
Accomplishments/Awards: Graduating with Associate's Degree from Butler Community College.
Favorite quote: "Enjoy the little things." - Author Unknown
Favorite memory: "Student section at Friday night football games."
Advice to future generations: "Try to get some college done while in high school. It will reduce your overall time after high school."
Natalie is the daughter of Tim and Amy Shifflett.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.