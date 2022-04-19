Morgan plans to attend the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.
Extracurricular Activities: Softball, Cross Country, National Honor Society, Marching, Symphonic & Pep band, Sign Language Club, KAY Club
Accomplishments/Awards: Cross Country Team Captain; 6A Cross Country Regional Team Runner-Up; 6A All-State, Second Team-Pitcher; AV-CTL Division I, First Team-Pitcher, All-Metro, Second Team-Pitcher, 6A Cross Country Team League Champions; 6A Softball Regional Champions; 6A Softball State, 3rd place
Favorite Quote: Perfect practice makes perfect
Favorite Memory: As a freshman, I pitched during the 6A softball game. Unfortunately, Derby did not win the game, however I shut down the hitting for the #1 hitting school in the state--allowing 0 runs while I was on the mound.
Advice To Future Generations: Pursue all new adventures and don't be afraid to try new things--you never know the fun you may have and the path it will lead you to follow.
Parents: Shelly and Mark Haupt
