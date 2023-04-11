I plan to attend Cowley College on a baseball scholarship and continue playing at a D1 school. I plan to be a pilot and/or have a career in law enforcement. Lifetime goal us to play in the Major Leagues.
Extracurricular Activities: Football, baseball, flying, weightlifting and hanging out with my friends.
Accomplishments and Awards: State football champion 2 years, lettered in football all four years. Baseball letterman 4 years in a row (left-handed pitcher).
Favorite Quote: The key trait to winning baseball games are pitching fundamentals.
Favorite Memory: Pitching for third place my sophomore year at State and absolutely destroying the other team as a sophomore. This was truly one of my highlights as an athlete.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep the end prize in your vision at ALL times!
Parents: Corby Johnson & Kristi Shaw, Courtney Johnson
