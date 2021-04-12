Michaela will be attending Wichita State University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Extracurricular activities: Michaela participated on the bowling team all four years. Her junior year she qualified for the state tournament. Michaela also participated in Panther Pals for two years.
Favorite quote: "A friend once told me, if you're happy doing what you're doing, nobody can tell you you're not successful." -Harry Styles
Michaela is the daughter of Charles and Candi Sutton.
