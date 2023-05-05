Mia will be attending the University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology in the fall.
Extracurricular Activities: 4 year member of the Girls Swim Team.
Mia will be attending the University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology in the fall.
Extracurricular Activities: 4 year member of the Girls Swim Team.
Accomplishments And Awards: Top 6% of her graduating class. Competed on the Girls League Swim Team all 3 years. 2023 State Qualified Girls 200 Relay Team. 2023 State Consideration 50 Freestyle.
Favorite Quote: "The time is always right to do what is right." - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Favorite Memory: DISNEY. Always Disney.
Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself. Don't let anyone else outwork you.
Parents: Jacob and Christina Starnes
