Graduates Name: Mia Dreiling
Profile Photo: true
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Graduates Name: Mia Dreiling
Profile Photo: true
Additional Photo: true
Additional Photo 1: true
Additional Photo 2: true
Additional Photo 3: true
Mia plans to go directly into the workforce after high school. I will be working at a company in Wichita called LTC (Leading Composite Technologies).
Extracurricular Activities: Swimming
Accomplishments and Awards: Qualified for swimming state all 4 years of high school.
Favorite Memory: Meeting all the friends I have now and all of my swim memories.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t lose sight of what really matters in life, and don’t take anything for granted.
Parents: Abe and Casy Dreiling
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.