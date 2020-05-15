Matthew will be attending Pratt Community College on a full soccer scholarship and plans to study accounting and finance.
Extracurricular Activities: Soccer
Accomplishments/awards: Academic - Graduating With Honors;
Athletic - All Metro Defender, 1st Team All League, HM All State
Favorite Quote: "Sometimes it be like that."
Favorite Memory: Winning Mr. Panther
Advice To Future Generations: Play soccer
Matthew is the son of Michael and Jennifer Young.
