Marlee plans to attend the University of Kansas fall 2022.
Extracurricular Activities: Pantherettes Dance Team, Varsity Swim team
Accomplishments/awards: Girls Swim State Team Qualifier Fr, So, Jr and Sr., National Dance Alliance All American Team Jr, Sr.
Favorite Quote: "I am mine before I am ever anyone else's." -N Waheed
Favorite Memory: Dance camp senior year. Being selected as All American dancer and invited to join the National Dance Alliance staff.
Parents: Lorraine Alvarado & Colin Hansen and Shane & Becky Moeder
