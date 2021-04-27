Accomplishments/Awards: Graduated from butler with Associate in Arts.
Favorite quote: "Unless someone like you cares and awful lot, nothing is going to get better. it’s not." -the lorax
Advice to future generations: "It’s not that serious."
Accomplishments/Awards: Graduated from butler with Associate in Arts.
Favorite quote: "Unless someone like you cares and awful lot, nothing is going to get better. it’s not." -the lorax
Advice to future generations: "It’s not that serious."
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.