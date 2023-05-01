Madilynn plans to attend Butler Community College in the Fall to study Pre-Physician Assistant.
Extracurricular Activities: Softball, Volleyball, National Honor Society, Biomedical Science Program, DHS Vocal Music (Madrigal Choir).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Madilynn plans to attend Butler Community College in the Fall to study Pre-Physician Assistant.
Extracurricular Activities: Softball, Volleyball, National Honor Society, Biomedical Science Program, DHS Vocal Music (Madrigal Choir).
Accomplishments and Awards: Outstanding Student for 2022-2023 school year for the Derby Optimist Club, named 2nd Team Outfield for AVCTL Division 1 for Softball 2021, named 1st Team Outfield for AVCTL Division 1 for Softball 2022.
Favorite Quote: "No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” -Taylor Swift
Favorite Memory: Taking 3rd place in state softball my junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, but enjoy yourself. Life isn't about perfection and success. It's about pursuing your passions and appreciating the moment. Always maintain a positive outlook and you will be the one others look to.
Parents: Matt and Timili Grady
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.