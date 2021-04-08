Maddison plans to attend Barton Community College to pursue a medical career.
Favorite quote: "High School Musical is pretty unrealistic."
Favorite memory: "My favorite memory is not coming back for spring break!"
Advice for future generations: "Highly suggest not failing."
Maddison is the daughter of Cassandra Rogers, Brian Rogers, and Joshua Kelley.
