Macy plans to attend K-State in the fall while continuing to work for Influence Logic and hosting her podcast.
Extracurricular Activities: Senior Class President, Life Against the Grain Podcast Host
Accomplishments/awards: Associates Degree from Butler County Community College
Favorite Quote: God will open every door that needs to be open!
Favorite Memory: Being on the homecoming court.
Advice To Future Generations: Talk to more people, branch out, and even though it’s cringy don’t let other people tell you your dreams aren’t possible.
Parents: Josh & Sarah Dowell
