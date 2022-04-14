Virtual Grad 2022 Luke Westerman.jpg

Luke plans to attend Neosho County Community College and play baseball.

Extracurricular Activities: National Honor Society, Baseball, Banking Intern - Citizens Bank of Kansas

Accomplishments/awards: 1st team AVCTL 2nd base, 2nd team All-State Utility, selected to Kansas Select All Star team and selected to the Wichita Eagle All Metro Baseball Team.

Favorite Quote: "You can observe a lot by just watching." – Yogi Berra

Favorite Memory: 2021 State Baseball Tournament

Advice to Future Generations: Working hard pays off!

Parents: Aaron and Robin Westerman

