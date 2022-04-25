Logan will attend Wichita State University for Aerospace Engineering.
Extracurricular Activities: Swim & Dive, Track & Field, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/awards: Logan is graduating at age 16. He also earned an Associates in Science from Butler Community College with a 4.0 GPA.
Favorite Quote: "I think we agree, the past is over." - George W. Bush
Favorite Memory: Visiting Canada with his family
Advice To Future Generations: Never do today what you can put off until tomorrow.
Parents: Shawna Pittman and Seth Pittman
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.