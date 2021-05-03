Lilly plans on taking a year off of school and saving up to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Extracurricular activities: "I work at Cooper elementary and the OAC. I go to church four times a week at Light House Community Church."
Favorite quote: "Dream without fear, love without limits."
Favorite memory: "The banana split— everyone was supposed to bring a banana to school and if they did they got a free banana split."
Advice to future generations: "All you gotta do is pay attention in school, turn in your work, and high school will go fast and easy."
Lilly is the daughter of Shannon and Matthew Spendlove.
