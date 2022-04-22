Lexi plans to attend Wichita State University’s Aerospace Engineering Program in the fall and then plans to apply to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country, Swim and Dive, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/awards: Lexi is also graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in Engineering from Butler Community College. She is a 4x member of the Cross Country 6A State Team, 6A Cross Country Team League Champions, 6A Cross Country Team Regional Runner-up, 2021 and 2022 6A State Qualifier for Dive.
Favorite Quote: Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9
Parents: Tom and Steffani Silva
