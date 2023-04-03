Lexi will be attending the University of Kansas to pursue Physical Therapy path and major in Theatre.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Marching Band, Drama Club- President
Favorite Quote: Act well your part; there all the honor lies. - William Shakespeare
Parents: Sharnell and Andy Mullen
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.