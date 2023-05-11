LeShaon will be going into the cyber security career field.
Extracurricular Activities: Plays Football, does track and field. Loves cooking.
Accomplishments and Awards: LeShaon will be graduating WSU with his CNC certification.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is playing football for Derby. Go Panthers.
Advice To Future Generations: Go For Your Dreams.
Parents: LeShaon Davis and Sheri Davis
