Lena would like to become a child psychologist.
Extracurricular activities: Being awesome!!!
Favorite quote: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" --Maya Angelou
Advice to future generations: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind.” ― Bernard M. Baruch
Lena is the daughter of Amy Mohr, Adam Fortine, and Lauren Pike.
