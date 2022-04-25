Lauryn Jones

Future Plans: Lauryn plans to major in accounting at the University of Kansas. She will be apart of the Business Leadership Program and graduate in roughly two years with her bachelor’s degree.
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, National Honors Society, student council class VP, panther crew, and Butler’s Early College Academy.
Accomplishments/awards: Graduating high school with an associate’s in accounting from Butler Community College.
Parents: Cindy and Brian Jones
