Laura will work diligently towards Invicta, EFC & UFC championship titles while also earning a law degree.
Extracurricular activities: Philharmonic & Bel Canto Choirs; kickboxing, jiu jitsu & MMA training with Laselva's MMA and Fitness gym
Accomplishments/Awards: 3.75 GPA all four years, Pre-AP English & Pre-AP Chemistry; AP Literature & AP US History for concurrent credit with Newman University; Composition 1 & 2 for concurrent credit with WSU Tech; member of DHS Youth Court
Favorite quote: "When you break something off with someone remember why things didn't work. Repeat it in your head if you need to. A lot of people try and rekindle relationships when the initial problem hasn't been fixed. People need time to change. You don't owe someone a second chance if they haven't put in the work to fix anything." - Jadon Animation
Favorite memory: "Realizing I can be happy on my own and that I shouldn't need people; I should want people. I should be able to be happy on my own. Since then, life has been lovely."
Advice to future generations: "You are not personally responsible for anyone's happiness. It's not selfish to want the best for yourself. If you spend all your time worrying about other people and their problems, who will look after you? No one because that's your job."
Laura is the daughter of Adam & Aubrie Arnold.
