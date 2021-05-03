Landon will be attending Kansas State University in the fall to study architecture.
Extracurricular activities: Cross Country, Track, Marching Band, FCA
Accomplishments/Awards: National Honor Society, Kansas Honor Scholar, DHS Medallion of Knowledge
Landon is the son of Jon and Cathy Cooper.
