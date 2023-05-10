Future Plans: Attend Wichita State University and major in music composition and music education.
Extracurricular Activities: Marching Band (9-12), Wind Ensemble (9-12), Wichita Youth Symphony (11-12), Panther's Tale Newspaper (10-12), Track & Field (9-12), Football (9)
Accomplishments and Awards: District Orchestra (11), District Band (12), Superior (I) Rating at District Solo & Small Ensemble Festival (12), 1st Place in News Writing at KSPA State Journalism Contest (10), 2nd Place in News Writing at State Journalism (11), Steve and Leanne Caret Scholarship
Parents: Adam & Amy DeVault
