Klaudia plans to attend the University of Kansas and major in film and media studies with a minor in journalism.
Extracurricular Activities: Photography and video, drawing, martial arts, video games, plays drums/percussion, guitar and is learning bass guitar. Loves to try new coffee shops and spending time with our cats.
Accomplishments/Awards: 2022 Drumline Captain, 1st Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo, 2022 Derby Optimist Essay Contest Winner and Chancellor’s Scholarship to the University of Kansas
Favorite Memory: Favorite high school memory was Freshman year when the drumline did a half time performance on trash cans in below freezing weather at the football game.
Advice To Future Generations: The only way to be good at something is to put in the work. Practice is key.
Parents: Jeff Manis and Amy Waters
