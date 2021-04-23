Kiley will be playing tennis for Cowley County Community College.
Extracurricular activities: Girls Tennis, Derby Publications, BMX
Favorite memory: "Going down to Topeka a day early before regionals and exploring the hotel with my teammates."
Kiley is the daughter of Michelle Hale.
