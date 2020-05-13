Kevin will be attending Butler Community College to continue his football career and study graphic design.
Extracurricular activities: Varsity Girls basketball manager all 4 years
Accomplishments/Awards: 3x State Champions in football, Homecoming King, and being a student of the month at the high school.
Favorite memory: "Winning Homecoming King."
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy every moment you can!"
Kevin is the son of Janell Washington.
