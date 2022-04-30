Kennedy plans to attend Butler County Community College studying Digital Media. Future Kansas University Cinematography Degree with a minor in Digital Media.
Extracurricular Activities: Orchestra
Favorite Quote: "If you don't make the time to work on creating a life you want, you're eventually going to be forced to live a life you don't want." Batman
Favorite Memory: I remember the day in kindergarten when I could finally read. A book which had just been pictures and random letters days before suddenly became a story with words I understood. It was like magic. I was proud and so happy. I carried that warmth from Mrs. McDaniel's classroom that day, through my years at Pleasantview, Tanglewood, Derby Middle, Derby High School and across the graduation stage.
Advice To Future Generations: Just be yourself and cherish every moment to the fullest.
Parents: Wayne and Kara Sumner
