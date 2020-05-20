Kendal Ann Meyer

Kendal was accepted into the Conservatory of Music and Dance at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, where she will enter the Honors College and pursue a degree in music education.
Extracurricular Activities: Kendal played in the Derby High School band and was a Drum Major her senior year. She also was an oboist in the Wichita Youth Symphony throughout high school. Kendal was a Varsity soccer player for the Derby Panthers and also played club soccer with the Wichita Cheetahs. She was a yearbook editor and participated in a variety of volunteer opportunities with the National Honor Society.
Accomplishments/awards: Kendal will graduate as one of the top 10 students in her class with a GPA of 4.5+. She recently received several awards for music, including the Mike Burr Memorial Scholarship through the Derby Community Foundation and a Derby High School Band Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award. She was named DHS Outstanding Senior in Journalism.
Kendal is the daughter of Eric Meyer and Angie Weber.
