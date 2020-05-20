Kelsey's future plans are traveling and spreading happiness.
Extracurricular Activities: Going with the flow
Favorite Quote: "In a world full of roses be a weed."
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with my friends in a field.
Advice To Future Generations: Focus on yourself and your education.
Kelsey is the daughter of Shamenta Conway.
