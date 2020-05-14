Kaylee plans to attend the University of Kansas in the fall. She wants to double major in business and Spanish.
Extracurricular activities: Tennis, National Honor Society, and Softball Manager.
Accomplishments/Awards: Lettered in Softball managing and Varsity Tennis.
Favorite quote: "She confidently trusts the Lord to take care of her."
Psalm 112:7
Kaylee is the daughter of Annie and Robbie Thompson, Jeff and Heather Baker.
