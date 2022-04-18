Kaydence plans to attend Wichita State University in fall 2022.
Extracurricular Activities: Derby Varsity Cheerleading
Accomplishments/Awards: 3x Cheerleading NCA All American nominee,1x Cheerleading NCA All American team member, lettered in Varsity Cheer, 2018-2022 honor roll, accumulated 39 credit hours through concurrent credit at DHS, earned a freshman merit scholarship to WSU for a degree in Industrial Engineering and pursuing my cheerleading career as well!
Favorite Quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” -Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory in high school would be being able to be a part of such a great team! The countless bus rides and karaoke sessions will be forever missed as well as the best memories made at cheer camp when my friends and I were able to laugh, cry, and grower closer together. The life lessons and bonds I have learned while being a part of this team I forever cherish!
Advice To Future Generations: "Be yourself and stick to your morals because when others may make you feel small you must rise to the occasion and prove them wrong!"
Parents: Diane and James Bale
