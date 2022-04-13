Kayden's future plans are to Apprentice for Maintenance Electrician through Spirit Aerosystems and attend WSU Tech, and continue building lawncare business, Derby Turf and Landscape
Extracurricular Activities: Golf, Wrestling, Student Council
Accomplishments and awards: Derby Wrestling Club Tom and Iris Faust Scholarship, Ruth Leverton Scholarship from Nebraska University, Presidential Scholarship from Emporia State University
Favorite Quote: "Some people want it to happen, some people wish it would happen, others make it happen"
Favorite Memory: Freshmen year winning state for wrestling
Advice to Future Generations: Do not procrastinate your work and work as hard as you can while you are young to set up your future.
Parents: Kristina Ganow, Jake Ganow, Chris Egan, Jamie Egan
