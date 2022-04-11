Katrina plans to attend Kansas State University to major in Animal Science on the animal products option, and minor in Agriculture Communications and Leadership. While at K-State she will compete on the wool judging, livestock judging, and meat judging teams
Extracurricular Activities: At Derby High School, Katrina was on the Varsity Scholar’s Bowl Team, a member of the Philharmonic Orchestra where she played the cello, a member of the HOSA Future Health Professionals Organization, and part of NHS where she served as the 2021-2022 secretary. Outside of school, she has been an active member of her church youth group, played the piano for 10 years, and been a member of the Derby 4-H Club for 10 years. Within 4-H she has shown sheep, competed on the Sedgwick County meat judging team, was a National Conference Delegate, and has been apart of the Kansas 4-H State Youth Leadership Council where she is currently serving as the Kansas 4-H State Secretary.
Accomplishments/Awards: Grand Champion Kansas 4-H Meat Judging, Kansas Cowboy Poetry x2 Grand Champion, National History Day Historical Papers 1st Place, Honorable Mention Piano Solo competitions, KSHSAA Cello Solo 1 Rating
Favorite Quote: "Shine Like the Stars."
Favorite Memory: Going to state scholar’s bowl her senior year.
Advice To Future Generations: "Build relationships with peers and adults. Your relationships with your teachers will be some of the most important relationships that will help you succeed."
Parents: Marty and Melanie Turner
