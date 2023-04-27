Katlyn plans to attend Pitt State and major in nursing.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity golf for 4 years and baseball manager
Accomplishments and Awards: Graduating with an associate's degree and a high school diploma at the same time. State golf all 4 years.
Parents: Daniel Johnson and Miranda Johnson
