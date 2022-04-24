Katelynn's plans are to attend the University of Kansas Film School and take her oscars.
Extracurricular Activities: Pantherettes, Film, yoga
Accomplishments/Awards: Katelynn won $500 from Tallgrass Film Festival for emerging film maker. Honor Roll all 4 years.
Favorite Quote: Never take criticism from whom you wouldn't take advice from.
Favorite Memory: Getting hair and makeup done at Disney.
Advice To Future Generations: Slow down
Parents: Tracee and Jonathan Tiffany
