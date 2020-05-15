Katelyn will be attending Oklahoma University this spring with online classes beginning this fall. She aspires to launch into graphic design with a desire to focus on movie poster creation.
Extra Curricular Activities: Philharmonic, Bel Canto
Accomplishments/Awards: Art competition awards
Favorite Quote: "Making a big life change is pretty scary. But, you know what's event scarier? Regret."
Favorite Memory: Last year's school sponsored After Prom Party.
Advice to Future Generations: It's okay to be a straight A student, and it's okay to be stressed and anxious about grades, college, and your future. Don't let anyone tell you that you have it easier than they did and that you have no reason to be stressed. High school isn't easy, but you are strong enough, and smart enough to make it through.
Katelyn is the daughter of Don and Regina Cunningham.
