Karson will play baseball at Cowley County Community College
Accomplishments/awards: Starter for JV Baseball freshman year played first & third base; Sophomore year lost due to Covid; Starter JR & SR year Varsity Baseball
Favorite Quote: “Work hard in silence and let success be your noise!”
Favorite Memory: Clutch hit Junior year at State Baseball tournament!
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t ever be satisfied – keep striving to be better!
Parents: Darah Klima and Kelly Klima
