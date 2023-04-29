Kaitlyn plans to attend Friends University to major in Physical and Health Education with a minor in Coaching. While there she will be cheering for their competitive and sideline team. This summer she will be joining the National Cheer Association, NCA, and traveling for cheer camps.
Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading, Choir, and National Honor Society
Accomplishments and Awards: All American nominee, and lettered in cheer for three years.
Favorite Quote: You must not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from. Your only limit is your soul. - Gusteau (Ratatouille)
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be cheering on Friday night football games.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t limit your abilities and your talents.
Parents: Jaime Burget and Joshua Burget
