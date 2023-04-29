Kade will attend Cowley County Community College to play baseball.
Extracurricular Activities: Football, basketball, and baseball
Accomplishments and Awards: Scholarship to Cowley County
Favorite Quote: Don’t be average
Favorite Memory: Winning baseball Nationals in Kentucky
Advice To Future Generations: Strive to be the best you can be.
Parents: Mom Kim (Carter) Kercher, Stepdad Eddie Kercher
Dad Ed Sheldon, Stepmom Martha Sheldon
Grandparents: Craig and Carolyn Carter, Grandmother Madelon Sheldon
