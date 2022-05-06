Joseph plans to attend Butler Community College to complete his Associates degree on Game Design. After Butler he will transfer to WSU to get his Bachelors Degree.
Favorite Quote: Thoughts become things.
Favorite Memory: Disney World 2021 with my family.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't wait last minute to do things, don't procrastinate.
Parents: Joseph W. Henderson and Roxana Henderson
Siblings: Nicole, Sean and Tyler
